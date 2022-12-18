The Light Trap, The Soul Net, And How To Be Save In The Afterlife. With Apollymi Mandylion

Source: Cosmic Brilliance "4 BODIES of HUMANS: OVERSOUL--HIGHER SELF--ASTRAL-- PHYSICAL BODY & more! By Apollymi Mandylion Pt3"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Db8hRDj2D1c
Cosmic Brilliance "SOURCE UNIVERSE vs. EARTH EXPT•EXACT WORDS for SAFE AFTERLIFE & MORE, by Super Soldier Apollymi Pt 2"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KwMggmOFbXU
Apollymi Mandylion, A Dragon/Elf hybrid Super Soldier, came here from Source Creator’s 1st Universe. Being involved in Secret Space Programs since 5 years old - she has had multiple galactic species encounters and literally travels between 2 universes & parallel realities. Being Dragon, Elf, plus 3 more species - she has formidable ’Super Powers’. She is a super soldier hybrid created by Dark Fleet and the ICC. She has been recruited in to Projects Crest (stargate), Carbon, Section 13 32-C, Ashwet (children of god) Aryan ET project at Camp Livingston, SSP related, super solider related, inner earth contactee, Project Mind Control, Project MK Ultra, Project Blue Book (section 3 et DNA analysis), and helped military with et technology understanding of various missions both dimensional and off world. If you like to contact Apollymi, please reach her on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/apolys.mandylion.96
FURTHER INFORMATION:
