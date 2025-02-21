Blankets of Solidarity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents and activists from the villages and city of Hebron participated in donating blankets and mattresses to the residents of the northern West Bank who were displaced from their homes by the occupation in difficult and cold weather conditions.
Interview: Hisham Al-Sharbaty: Campaign Activist
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 19/02/2025
