4yrs ago 2022 The Trust Game - Episode 6 “One World or None” World War II









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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_R0siznjsE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/a5ciENb9mOTf/





The Trust Game - Episode 6: “One World or None”





Major central bank gold transfers precipitate WWII, fueling tragedy and destruction, while cataclysm re-emerges as a world ordered and denominated in dollars. Exit gold. Full series available right now at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame/ ... Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia









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