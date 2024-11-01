Our latest film is uploaded here! GIANTS in the EARTH is a tribute to the huge and old living trees found at Ross Creek Cedars. The Cedars are located in a small canyon in Northwest Montana. The Cedars are administered by the US Forest Service as part of Kootenai National Forest.

Some of these tall giants are as old as America, Others may have been seedlings when Columbus sailed the Carribean in search of his "New World!"

To provide both scale and contrast, our film features cameo appearnces by both me an a grandson.

Enjoy the show!