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Σωτήριος Σοφιανόπουλος. Ποιοί καί γιατί τόν ήθελαν οικονομικά κατεστραμμένο ;
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293 views • February 28, 2020
Επίσης αναφορά στίς ιστορικές λεπτομέρειες πού αποκαλύπτουν τήν ουσία τών πραγμάτων, όπως γιά παράδειγμα : Πώς επιβλήθηκε τό νέο ημερολόγιο, πώς ο Βενιζέλος παραχώρησε τό προγεφύρωμα τών Τούρκων στόν Εβρο πρίν από 80 χρόνια, πώς έληξε η εικονομαχία μέσα σέ ένα βράδυ και τέλος μία ειδική ῾῾βράβευση῾῾ στόν ῾῾εθνικιστή῾῾ Τσίπρα.
Ομιλία στίς 24-2-20 στά γραφεία τού συλλόγου.
Ομιλία στίς 24-2-20 στά γραφεία τού συλλόγου.
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