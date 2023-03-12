GEOENGINEERING WATCH GLOBAL ALERT NEWS, MARCH 11, 2023, #396 ( DANE WIGINGTON )

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







First published at 00:08 UTC on March 11th, 2023.





Geoengineering Watch





https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-march-11-2023-396/

Please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington Click the bell to be notified of our new videos.

From flash freezes to flash floods, climate intervention operations are nothing less than weather warfare. The climate engineers are chemically cooling the continental US wherever and whenever they have enough atmospheric moisture available. Endothermic reacting elements are seeded into cloud canopies to initiate manufactured winter weather operations, flash surface cool-downs are the result. Patented processes of chemical ice nucleation cloud seeding are creating "snowstorms" of frozen material at lower elevations that would otherwise have received only rain. The frozen material that falls often has very different characteristics as compared to naturally nucleated snow. At their discretion the climate engineers can then manipulate warmer moisture flows of atmospheric moisture into regions buried under chemical snow, flooding is the result. What will it take to awaken the masses to the climate intervention operations?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Dane Wigington

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008

To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/

Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-t-shirts-cards-and-bumper-stickers/

Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY​

The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM

To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9

In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwsQyIUkWcYJzaarFt40K1KM By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.

Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ

This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA​

The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:

2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/

20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-fact-and-photo-summary/

Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-t-shirts-cards-and-bumper-stickers/

To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigington.geoengineeringwatch.org

To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our four youtube channels below:

Dane Wigington https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington





