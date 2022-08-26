FULL SHOW: Biden Spending Disaster: POTUS Spends $1.5 Trillion In Between Lavish Vacations – And Middle Class Americans Pay The Bill

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The response from multiple cabinet members of the Biden White House has been beyond embarrassing. They seemingly know nothing and can’t answer a single question. Meanwhile, the FBI has whistleblowers coming forward admitting they squashed the Biden laptop investigation for political reasons and pressured big tech and social media companies to censor the story. The disgusting nature of the liberal sexual grooming continues to became more satanic and demonic as the videos emerging from Pride for Kids event get worse and worse. YouTube speech restrictions remove doubting the effectiveness of Covid-19 from their policy. This on the heels of the undeniable fact they are killing people and the Democrats posturing to blame Trump for its release.