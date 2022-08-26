BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FULL SHOW: Biden Spending Disaster: POTUS Spends $1.5 Trillion In Between Lavish Vacations – And Middle Class Americans Pay The Bill
InfoWars
InfoWarsCheckmark Icon
12328 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
213 views • August 26, 2022

The response from multiple cabinet members of the Biden White House has been beyond embarrassing. They seemingly know nothing and can’t answer a single question. Meanwhile, the FBI has whistleblowers coming forward admitting they squashed the Biden laptop investigation for political reasons and pressured big tech and social media companies to censor the story. The disgusting nature of the liberal sexual grooming continues to became more satanic and demonic as the videos emerging from Pride for Kids event get worse and worse. YouTube speech restrictions remove doubting the effectiveness of Covid-19 from their policy. This on the heels of the undeniable fact they are killing people and the Democrats posturing to blame Trump for its release.

Keywords
warowenshroyerroom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy