New Information On The White Fibrous Blood Clots

A new study shows how dangerous the white fibrous blood clots are. Not only are people who have died with these specific types of blood clots from the vaccine; we are now finding out that people are alive walking around with these blood clots as well.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. AmericasVoice.news - WHISTLEBLOWER ALLEGES VAXXED PATIENTS COMING IN WITH CLOTS
https://americasvoice.news/video/eP0rHfgL8NcID7O/?related=playlist
2. AmericasVoice.news - NEW DOCUMENTARY EXPOSES BIG PHARMA
https://americasvoice.news/video/JfWoJoEPB3daau2/?related=playlist
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.