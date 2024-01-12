Juggling the Projects

Third Mushroom from a Fruiting Block
Chickens Working the Garden Soil
Finishing Details of the Charging Station
Dinner with Claire
Framing the Peak of the Roof
Claire's Photography
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.