God in your DNA.

The origin of the name of our DNA. You are given unique God given DNA when you were formed by God in the womb, and he is in it. Jesus is called Rabbi in new testament many times, he also said 'But be not ye called Rabbi: for one is your Master, even Christ; and all ye are breathren.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.