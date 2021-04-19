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Perplexed
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32 views • April 19, 2021
There is way more evidence that this is all FAKE, than there is that it is real.
Just as there is way more evidence that vaccines cause massive damage and death, then there is evidence they even work.
This is all just a Secret Society Freemason Fuck Job... and it is time that Good people get organized and shut this shit down... NO MORE FREEMASONS
www.PopChurch.com
[email protected]
Just as there is way more evidence that vaccines cause massive damage and death, then there is evidence they even work.
This is all just a Secret Society Freemason Fuck Job... and it is time that Good people get organized and shut this shit down... NO MORE FREEMASONS
www.PopChurch.com
[email protected]
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