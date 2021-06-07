Dr Jennifer Daniels - No Such thing as a Deadly Virus - Were Playing Simon Says on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (03.22.21)

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Dr. Jennifer Daniels has been doing gymnastics on Zoom — handstands, walkovers, splits, and other acrobatic movements she never thought she could do at her age.
-Patrick mentions Freedom Airway — no mask, no jab, no health passport needed.
-Patrick and Dr. Daniels weigh in on germ theory (The Emperor Has No Clothes), terrain theory, how COVID-19 is less deadly than the common cold, and the ineffectiveness of this injectable device mislabeled a “vaccine.”
-Is COVID-19 turning into perpetual madness as with AIDS in the 1980s? How do we manage living with this voodoo fantasy belief?
-Is the coronavirus hoax a game of Simon Says? Simon Says, wear a mask. Simon Says, stay 6 feet apart. Simon Says, get the jab. Does the government give us rules that we have a high probability of following?
-Is the COVID “crisis” just another version of “take off your shoes,” “take off your belt”?
-Do “deadly viruses that kill people” actually exist? Dr. Daniels cites her library research.
-Are viruses a cultural construct? How far do you want to go playing the “Cooties Game”? Are we being taken for a huge ride?
-Is COVID being turned into a permanent illness? Is it turning into a perpetual madness that has nothing to do with health?
-Do antibiotics “cure” or stop the process of strep throat? Is strep throat a detox reaction?
-“Literally, your brain can make you sick,” says Dr. Daniels.
-Patrick asks, “Why believe that something can hurt you?” Does fear damage tissues? Does it create the situation you fear?
-“Who is God? Stop worshiping COVID,”affirms Dr. Daniels.
-What can be done for male pattern baldness? Can turpentine help?
-Why did Dr. Daniels switch from recommending turpentine to Candida Cleaner?
-Does taking turpentine with sugar affect your blood sugar? Is this a relevant question for someone with Type 2 diabetes?
-Be your own healer. “People really don’t believe that they own their own body,” comments Dr. Daniels.
-Does turpentine kill beneficial parasites? “Turpentine doesn’t kill anything. It adjusts the metabolic activity. I don’t believe in that killer stuff,” replies Dr. Daniels, and explains at length.
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