Dr Jennifer Daniels - No Such thing as a Deadly Virus - Were Playing Simon Says on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (03.22.21)

Dr. Jennifer Daniels has been doing gymnastics on Zoom — handstands, walkovers, splits, and other acrobatic movements she never thought she could do at her age.



-Patrick mentions Freedom Airway — no mask, no jab, no health passport needed.



-Patrick and Dr. Daniels weigh in on germ theory (The Emperor Has No Clothes), terrain theory, how COVID-19 is less deadly than the common cold, and the ineffectiveness of this injectable device mislabeled a “vaccine.”



-Is COVID-19 turning into perpetual madness as with AIDS in the 1980s? How do we manage living with this voodoo fantasy belief?



-Is the coronavirus hoax a game of Simon Says? Simon Says, wear a mask. Simon Says, stay 6 feet apart. Simon Says, get the jab. Does the government give us rules that we have a high probability of following?



-Is the COVID “crisis” just another version of “take off your shoes,” “take off your belt”?



-Do “deadly viruses that kill people” actually exist? Dr. Daniels cites her library research.



-Are viruses a cultural construct? How far do you want to go playing the “Cooties Game”? Are we being taken for a huge ride?



-Is COVID being turned into a permanent illness? Is it turning into a perpetual madness that has nothing to do with health?



-Do antibiotics “cure” or stop the process of strep throat? Is strep throat a detox reaction?



-“Literally, your brain can make you sick,” says Dr. Daniels.



-Patrick asks, “Why believe that something can hurt you?” Does fear damage tissues? Does it create the situation you fear?



-“Who is God? Stop worshiping COVID,”affirms Dr. Daniels.



-What can be done for male pattern baldness? Can turpentine help?



-Why did Dr. Daniels switch from recommending turpentine to Candida Cleaner?



-Does taking turpentine with sugar affect your blood sugar? Is this a relevant question for someone with Type 2 diabetes?



-Be your own healer. “People really don’t believe that they own their own body,” comments Dr. Daniels.



-Does turpentine kill beneficial parasites? “Turpentine doesn’t kill anything. It adjusts the metabolic activity. I don’t believe in that killer stuff,” replies Dr. Daniels, and explains at length.







FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CuresWanted:9

RoxyTube: https://www.roxytube.com/@CuresWanted

If you wish to LEAVE A TIP - https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947

https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-theres-no-such-thing-as-a-deadly-virus-were-playing-a-game-of-simon-says-march-22-2021/