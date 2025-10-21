From From Tragedy To Tyranny

* Kristen Breitweiser (9/11 widow, lawyer and activist) and John Kiriakou (the CIA whistleblower who exposed the government’s secret torture program) reveal how the 9/11 Commission helped Bush win reelection, expanded government spying, and gave the CIA cover for brutal torture.

* All the while, officials cashed in and the public paid the price.

Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 October 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-9-11-files-episode-5

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1980604987034964148