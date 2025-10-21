© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From From Tragedy To Tyranny
* Kristen Breitweiser (9/11 widow, lawyer and activist) and John Kiriakou (the CIA whistleblower who exposed the government’s secret torture program) reveal how the 9/11 Commission helped Bush win reelection, expanded government spying, and gave the CIA cover for brutal torture.
* All the while, officials cashed in and the public paid the price.
* We’ve centralized all the evidence, key players and timeline into this.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 21 October 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-9-11-files-episode-5