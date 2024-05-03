50 Voices of Ritual Abuse – 50 Voices Worldwide Satanic-Ritual Violence

One of the most important Satanic holidays is April 30 – Walpurgis Night, Satan‘s birthday. Fittingly, the „Church of Satan“ was founded in San Francisco on April 30, 1966. Satanists, in particular, know one thing: \“Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law\“. This was known and practiced by founder and first high priest of the \“Church of Satan\“ Anton Szandor LaVey, among others. How horrific and murderous this \“Do what thou wilt, ... \“ looks like in practice, is shown by 50 survivors of this Satanic-ritual violence in this documentary. See and hear for yourself in order that Satanism would never be glorified or trivialized again! Warning: not for the faint-hearted or children and young people under the age of 18!