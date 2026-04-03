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He Shared His Darkest Secret… Her Response Was Incredible - Diana LaCerte
Flyover Conservatives
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We sat down with Diana LaCerte to unpack the deeper reality behind trauma, healing, and true transformation. She shares how unresolved pain and shame impact our relationships, mental and physical health, and why surface-level solutions often fail to bring lasting freedom. We also discuss how to create safe environments for healing, what it really looks like to “hold” someone’s story, and why so many people remain stuck in cycles of bondage. Diana offers powerful, practical insight for marriages, families, and churches navigating these difficult conversations. This episode reveals how healing is possible—and how God can transform even the deepest wounds into purpose and freedom.


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
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Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com


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Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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