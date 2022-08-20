World Economic Forum Wants To Use The Climate Change Agenda To Replace Animal Meat With Bugs

The global plan to eliminate meat consumption is well underway. A global disrupted supply chain and inventory shortages began about a year ago and continues to get worse. We are seeing a crisis with cows, chickens, and pigs.A recent article appearing on BBC said the pig crisis is the worst in 25 years.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-norfolk-60516864



Texas cattle industry faces an existential crisis from a historic drought. There is a massive cattle kill off which is leading to serious price increases. The Hill news reported the following recently:

“The megadrought in the Western U.S., the region’s worst in 1,200 years, is threatening America’s cattle heartland: withering pastures, wrecking feed harvests, and endangering a quintessential way of life. The drought is forcing ranchers here in Texas and across the Southern plains to make an agonizing decision: Sell early now for less money than they planned on — or hold on, pray for rain and risk losing everything.”

https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/3602717-dried-up-texas-cattle-industry-faces-existential-crisis-from-historic-drought/

Whether this is an orchestrated event or not, the global elite is using this crisis as an attempt to eventually eliminate all meat and switch the world over to eating bugs.

LifeSiteNews ran a story echoing ongoing calls from environmentalists hoping to save the planet by replacing beef with bugs in the American diet. What’s unfolding is far worse and more serious than most people know. Virtually no churches in America are sounding the alarm to their congregations about what’s occurring. Here is the link to a great article that should be shared that we used in this video.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/new-video-highlights-canadian-cricket-farm-amid-ongoing-push-to-switch-out-beef-for-bugs/

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is pushing the entire world to replace animal meat with bugs because they believe it is a remedy for Climate Change. This is the same global organization that is pushing for the Great Reset. They aren’t even keeping their plans a secret anymore.

Read more about this agenda here:

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/07/why-we-need-to-give-insects-the-role-they-deserve-in-our-food-systems/

Nicole Kidman is one of many Hollywood celebrities who wants to survive on bugs for food. Watch the video where she eats four different bugs and brags about how she loves them.

https://youtu.be/e3UqLAtdZ04

If you like to ask questions and do research, then you should investigate the connection between parasites and bugs. Our own US NIH has numerous articles on their website that deal with the link between eating bugs and having parasites. Here is a highlight of importance.

“In 206 (68.67%) of the cases, the identified parasites were pathogenic for insects only; in 106 (35.33%) cases, parasites were potentially parasitic for animals; and in 91 (30.33%) cases, parasites were potentially pathogenic for humans. Edible insects are an underestimated reservoir of human and animal parasites. Our research indicates the important role of these insects in the epidemiology of parasites pathogenic to vertebrates.”

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6613697/

A worldwide push to force eating bugs onto the population will likely cause a massive increase in human parasitic problems. Hulda Clark who wrote some of the best anti-cancer books ever linked parasites to most cancer and disease. We are living under the biggest toxic mess in world history. Given what’s going on it would make sense to start doing your own research on parasites and their link to disease. You should connect the articles that prove bug protein and bug products are linked to spreading parasites. Much more will be covered in the future as this agenda gets more radical by the day.