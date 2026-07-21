Cory's Story: Lost in the System, Hidden from the World From Age 14

After spending years moving through Child Protective Services (CPS), foster care placements, and unstable living situations, Cory felt trapped in a system that never truly felt like home. Passed from one placement to another, struggling to find safety, belonging, and trust, he eventually took to the streets and disappeared.

What followed was a remarkable and heartbreaking journey across multiple states as Cory survived on his own. While authorities searched, he continued moving, learning how to stay hidden and avoid detection. Despite being considered a missing child, he was never recovered.

He remained hidden for 4 years until he turned 18, when he finally chose to come out of hiding. Now in his 30s, Cory discusses those 4 years with Stephen from Three In One for Children so other can hear his story and how the system only provided challenges.

In this powerful interview, Cory shares the reasons he ran away, what life was really like inside the foster care system, how he managed to stay undiscovered for years, and what ultimately led him to step forward after becoming an adult.

This is a story of survival, resilience, and a young man's search for freedom, identity, and hope against overwhelming odds.

Watch now to hear Cory's incredible journey—from a missing child who vanished without a trace to an adult ready to share the truth about what happened.

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