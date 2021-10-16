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Episode 5: Tolerance vs. Acceptance
ThisIsWARPeacock
ThisIsWARPeacock
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1 view • October 16, 2021
In this episode, we unpackage the ever-increasing pressure for acceptance on topics and issues we may at once have been tolerant of.  Is there a common thread we all share together? Is there a way back to the middle?

Sources:

Tolerance: n. The ability or willingness to tolerate something, in particular, the existence of opinions or behavior that one does not necessarily agree with. 

Acceptance: n. 1. The action of consenting to receive or undertake something offered. 2. The action or process of being received as adequate or suitable, typically to be admitted into a group. 

The Bait of Satan: Living Free From the Deadly Trap of Offense; John Bevere 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zms3EqGbFOk

www.theodysseyonline.com/the-thrill-of-debating

www.huffpost.com/entry/safe-spaces-college-intolerant_b_58d957a6e4b02a2eaab66ccf

https://thefederalist.com/2021/07/06/how-alumni-established-a-beachhead-for-open-discourse-on-bucknells-campus/

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