💥 TOS-1A Solntsepyok crew of (Russian) Tsentr Group of Forces eliminated an AFU stronghold in Krasnoarmeysk direction.

🎯 The Group's UAV team detected a fortified enemy stronghold with camouflaged firing points. A salvo of 220-mm rocket-propelled incendiary shells destroyed the identified target. Having completed the task, the crew promptly left the combat position.

🪖 During the movement to a safe area, the servicemen of the fire support group discovered an approaching heavy copter of Ukrainian militants and eliminated it with concentrated fire.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry (mod_russia_en)