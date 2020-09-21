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Carrie Madej Trafalgar Square London speech
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200 views • September 21, 2020
Carrie Madej, September 19, 2020
Speech for the London protest September 19 about all the crazy rules, science and convictions from the past half year. Social distancing, masks, asymptomatic carriers and of course vaccines.
Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw/
https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAedCCltKC0
Speech for the London protest September 19 about all the crazy rules, science and convictions from the past half year. Social distancing, masks, asymptomatic carriers and of course vaccines.
Carrie Madej
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw/
https://www.facebook.com/carrie.madej
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAedCCltKC0
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