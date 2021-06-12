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Is Suramin The Antidote To The MRNA Gene Therapy Injections?
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1239 views • June 12, 2021
Well, I don't know about you, but if you have taken the vaccine you have nothing to lose but try this! If it were me, I certainly would. I would be most interested to hear if any try this who have had the vaccine and how it went for them.
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