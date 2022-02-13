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Bill Gates, Coronavirus, and the Mark of the Beast
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156 views • February 13, 2022
Microsoft founder Bill Gates recently responded to a question on Reddit about the coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic, and how businesses are going to function while continuing to practice social distancing. Bill's response sparked discussion amongst anti-vaccine proponents, as well as those of us who are keenly watching world developments in relation to Bible prophecy and the end times, specifically with regard to the Mark of the Beast. This channel has produced other videos explaining how RFID and biometric identification technology could be used to implement this mark, and how it will have serious consequences both in this life, and the next. Please watch this video to learn more about what Bill Gates has to say with regard to his plan, called ID 2020.
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What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Keys Treasures by Bill-Gates-Reddit-600x539 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
02. Steve Jobs and Bill Gates by Joi Ito from Inbamura, Japan https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en
03. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlPDyl53rZA by NIBIB gov Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
04. Human Microchip Implant by Biohacker Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
05. An Invisible Quantum Dot 'Tattoo' Could Be Used to ID Vaccinated Kids by sciencealert.com/article found at: https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids FAIR USE
06. How the Saudi Blockade is Starving Yemen by The New York Times Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
07. Fighting Ebola In The Streets, dead bodies everywhere, the craziness of Monrovia by
Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
08. During The Famine Young Child Dying In The Gutter, China [1946] Geroge Silk [RESTORED] by ralph repo https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
09. Fingerprint by I Love You Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
10. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
11. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/digital-money-transfer-technology-background_4025865.htm
TO CONTACT: [email protected]
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
01. Keys Treasures by Bill-Gates-Reddit-600x539 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
02. Steve Jobs and Bill Gates by Joi Ito from Inbamura, Japan https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en
03. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlPDyl53rZA by NIBIB gov Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
04. Human Microchip Implant by Biohacker Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
05. An Invisible Quantum Dot 'Tattoo' Could Be Used to ID Vaccinated Kids by sciencealert.com/article found at: https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids FAIR USE
06. How the Saudi Blockade is Starving Yemen by The New York Times Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
07. Fighting Ebola In The Streets, dead bodies everywhere, the craziness of Monrovia by
Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
08. During The Famine Young Child Dying In The Gutter, China [1946] Geroge Silk [RESTORED] by ralph repo https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
09. Fingerprint by I Love You Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
10. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
11. https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/digital-money-transfer-technology-background_4025865.htm
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