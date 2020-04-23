ALERT MESSAGE !

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26 views • April 23, 2020
G4676 NAPKIN
σουδάριον
soudarion
soo-dar'-ee-on
Of Latin origin; a sudarium (sweat cloth), that is, towel (for wiping the perspiration from the face, or binding the face of a corpse): - handerchief, napkin.

John 11:44
And G2532  he that was dead G2348  came forth, G1831  bound G1210  hand G5495  and G2532  foot G4228  with graveclothes: G2750  and G2532  his G846  face G3799  was bound about G4019  with a napkin. G4676  Jesus G2424  saith G3004  unto them, G846  Loose G3089  him, G846  and G2532  let G863  him go. G5217
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