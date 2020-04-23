ALERT MESSAGE !

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26 views • April 23, 2020
G4676 NAPKIN
σουδάριον
soudarion
soo-dar'-ee-on
Of Latin origin; a sudarium (sweat cloth), that is, towel (for wiping the perspiration from the face, or binding the face of a corpse): - handerchief, napkin.
John 11:44
And G2532 he that was dead G2348 came forth, G1831 bound G1210 hand G5495 and G2532 foot G4228 with graveclothes: G2750 and G2532 his G846 face G3799 was bound about G4019 with a napkin. G4676 Jesus G2424 saith G3004 unto them, G846 Loose G3089 him, G846 and G2532 let G863 him go. G5217
σουδάριον
soudarion
soo-dar'-ee-on
Of Latin origin; a sudarium (sweat cloth), that is, towel (for wiping the perspiration from the face, or binding the face of a corpse): - handerchief, napkin.
John 11:44
And G2532 he that was dead G2348 came forth, G1831 bound G1210 hand G5495 and G2532 foot G4228 with graveclothes: G2750 and G2532 his G846 face G3799 was bound about G4019 with a napkin. G4676 Jesus G2424 saith G3004 unto them, G846 Loose G3089 him, G846 and G2532 let G863 him go. G5217
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