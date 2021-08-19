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Bohemian Rhapsody: Freedomain Movie Review
Stefan Molyneux
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12 views • August 19, 2021
Bohemian Rhapsody celebrates Queen, their music and their extraordinarily talented lead singer Freddie Mercury. The film traces the slow but steady rise of the band through their powerful songs and wide variety of musical styles.

Cast: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech and Mike Myers

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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