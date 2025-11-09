Andrew Bridgen visits Reiner Fuellmich in prison: “Don’t forget about Reiner”

How is the German Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich keeping up and what can we do to help him? These and other questions were raised by former UK MP Andrew Bridgen and Canadian activist Susan Stanfield, during Fuellmich’s visiting hour at Bremervörde Prison in Germany, on Friday 7 November.

Aim of the visit, said Bridgen, was to see how Fuellmich is keeping up, after having been preliminary detained for over two years, of which half a year in solitary confinement.“The people have got to stand behind Reiner Fuellmich. Whether you're German, whether you’re Dutch, or Danish, whether you’re English, Scottish or Welsh. He’s fighting for all of us and whenever his human rights and freedom of speech are taken away, we all lose.

Susan Stanfield, author of Betrayed and organizer of Vancouver’s No More Lockdowns march, on Easter Sunday 2020, suggested various ways the general public and alternative media could help support Fuellmich’s cause: support Reiner Fuellmich’s defence team; sharing the information that Fuellmich published with the Corona Investigative Committee and, later, ICIC.LAW; and for anyone around the world to “get louder and demand justice and answers for Reiner.

https://pinchofsoot.nl/andrew-bridgen-visits-reiner-fuellmich-in-prison-dont-forget-about-reiner/

