WILD!! | The Day Pierre Elliot Trudeau Promoted A Prayer Meeting! | Rev. Bill Prankard

🙏 Donate, or become a monthly partner, to help us make more shows! Visit https://www.faytene.tv/donate or call 1-866-844-0844. | 📞 Call for prayer: 1-866-885-4908

Did you know that thousands of Canadians once gathered in Ottawa to pray for the future of our nation—and that the event became so significant that it got the attention of Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau, and Government of Canada added it to the official Canada Day program?

In this inspiring conversation, Rev. Bill Prankard shares the remarkable story of the original *Great Canadian Prayer Meeting*, where an estimated 8,000–9,000 believers gathered to pray for Canada during a pivotal moment in our nation's history. He also shares the vision God gave him for revival across Canada and why he believes this generation has an important role to play.

Whether you're passionate about revival, Canada's future, or simply need your faith encouraged, you will love this interview!





Highlights:

• 🇨🇦 The incredible story behind the Great Canadian Prayer Meeting and why the Prime Minister's Office became involved. • WILD!!

• 🙏 How one God-given vision for revival has shaped more than 50 years of ministry—and why Bill believes Canada is not forgotten. • WILD!!

• 🔥 Why believers from every generation are being called to pray for Canada today and how you can be part of the story. • WILD!!





*"If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face... then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land." — 2 Chronicles 7:14 (NKJV)*





🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newslette...





FIND US AT:

🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa7...

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

📺 YouTube: / @faytenetv

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/faytenetv?fl=pp&fe=sh

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf...

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv](https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

📸 Instagram (new): / faytenetv

🎵 TikTok (new): / faytenetv

🐦 Twitter (new): https://x.com/faytenetv





#Canada #Revival #Prayer #NationalDayOfPrayer #BillPrankard #Christian #Faith #Jesus #CanadianHistory #Church #Intercession #RevivalFire #HopeForCanada #PrayForCanada #FayteneTV #2chron714