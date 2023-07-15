Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DANGEROUS MOVE Biden prepares reserve troops amid Ukraine war
channel image
High Hopes
2636 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
60 views
Published a day ago

Glenn Beck


July 14, 2023


President Biden has called up 3,000 reserve troops to be ready for deployment to Europe and given the Pentagon more authority in Operation Atlantic Resolve. While legal, Glenn warns that this move may be "another step closer to war" as Ukraine and Russia continue fighting. And it couldn't have come at a better time because, as Glenn explains, America's debt interest payments are sky high and on a path to exceed defense spending by 2028. So, why did Biden issue this order NOW?


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5bohN0v9LM

Keywords
presidentrussiawarbidenukraineglenn beckoperation atlantic resolvereserve troopsdangerous movedeployment to europe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket