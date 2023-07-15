DANGEROUS MOVE Biden prepares reserve troops amid Ukraine war

Glenn Beck





July 14, 2023





President Biden has called up 3,000 reserve troops to be ready for deployment to Europe and given the Pentagon more authority in Operation Atlantic Resolve. While legal, Glenn warns that this move may be "another step closer to war" as Ukraine and Russia continue fighting. And it couldn't have come at a better time because, as Glenn explains, America's debt interest payments are sky high and on a path to exceed defense spending by 2028. So, why did Biden issue this order NOW?





