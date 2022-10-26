HILLARY CLINTON WANTS TO STEAL ELECTIONS! DESANTIS ALLOWS WEED!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 25, 2022
Tonight on The Right Dissident! Dalton Clodfelter talks about Hillary Clinton and the democrats plan to steal the future elections. We also watch Katy Perry malfunction due to Covid Vaccine.
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