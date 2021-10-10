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Prophecy: Something is coming and your knees will bring the prodigals home
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204 views • October 10, 2021
Prophetic Word, received on September the 30th at 4:20 early morning.
It speaks about something that is coming. Something that is prepared in heaven.
Sheep and goats, wheat and tares. The separation is coming to an end.
On you knees the prodigals will be coming home.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-30a-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It speaks about something that is coming. Something that is prepared in heaven.
Sheep and goats, wheat and tares. The separation is coming to an end.
On you knees the prodigals will be coming home.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-30a-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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