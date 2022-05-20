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KDP Self-Publish TOTALLY FREE & EASY Tutorial For Paperback & Hardcover Formatting & Cover Design!
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31 views • May 20, 2022
A Step-By-Step Easy & Totally Free Tutorial For KDP (Kindle Direct Publishing Through Amazon) Or Other Platforms, For Paperback & Hardcover Books. This Video Details Your Manuscript Final-Product Formatting & Cover Design! No Sponsors/Ads/Products Etc. For Educational Purposes Only!
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EXTRA RESOURCES:
https://kdp.amazon.com/en_US/
https://self-publishingschool.com/
https://kindlepreneur.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/BookLaunchers
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Why Slavery Still Exists (My Book): https://www.nita.one/truth
What Lessons Nature Has For Us (My Book): https://www.nita.one/wisdom
kdp self publishing
self publish tutorial
how to write book free
free programs to publish book
paperback kdp tutorial
hardcover kdp tutorial
cover design kdp tutorial
format kdp tutorial
-
EXTRA RESOURCES:
https://kdp.amazon.com/en_US/
https://self-publishingschool.com/
https://kindlepreneur.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/BookLaunchers
-
Why Slavery Still Exists (My Book): https://www.nita.one/truth
What Lessons Nature Has For Us (My Book): https://www.nita.one/wisdom
kdp self publishing
self publish tutorial
how to write book free
free programs to publish book
paperback kdp tutorial
hardcover kdp tutorial
cover design kdp tutorial
format kdp tutorial
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