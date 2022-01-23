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The 6000 Year Old Accounting Problem (solved)
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42 views • January 23, 2022
What if all of our social problems are all due to an accounting problem some 6000 years old. Meaning, solve the bookkeeping and the problems of war, crime, poverty, taxation, inflation, unemployment, poverty and inequality are all wiped out in one swipe of the pen. The pen is indeed mightier than the sword.
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