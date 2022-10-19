Episode 166: How To Get Over Food Addiction with Bracha Goetz

Bracha Goetz talks with Dr. Deb on how to overcome food addiction. Nothing to be ashamed of we all are missing pieces of our souls and looking for comfort.
Do not miss these highlights:
04:42 How does someone identify that they may have a food addiction or any addictive type behavior
05:48 Addiction may bring comfort, but it doesn’t bring the pleasure
09:01 The purpose of life is to experience the greatest pleasure possible
14:19 Because of lack of clarity or lack of trust in life people went into addiction
15:44 Despite graduating from Harvard, why Bracha is writing children’s books
18:21 When children experience abuse, it puts coverings over their spirit. It’s important for our bodies to be healthy in order for our souls to shine as well
21:50 Why do people overeat
22:27 The way to overcome addiction is to bring in more pleasure into your life, flood your life with pleasure
23:00 The five rungs on the “Pleasure Ladder”
29:32 There’s only one price to pay to climb the pleasure ladder, it is gratitude
29:53 Tips and tricks on how to overcome food addiction
35:13 To experience the greatest pleasure possible is to experience gratitude
Resources Mentioned
About our Guest:
Bracha Goetz is a Harvard-educated wellness expert and the author of 40 children’s books plus a candid memoir for adults about overcoming food addictions joyfully. Her books can be found at www.goetzbookshop.com.
https://www.goetzbookshop.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/brachagoetz
https://www.facebook.com/BrachaGoetzBooks
https://www.instagram.com/brachagoetzbooks
https://twitter.com/BrachaGoetz
