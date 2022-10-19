Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 166: How To Get Over Food Addiction with Bracha Goetz
13 views
channel image
Let's Talk Wellness Now
Published a month ago |

Bracha Goetz talks with Dr. Deb on how to overcome food addiction. Nothing to be ashamed of we all are missing pieces of our souls and looking for comfort.


Do not miss these highlights:


04:42 How does someone identify that they may have a food addiction or any addictive type behavior


05:48 Addiction may bring comfort, but it doesn’t bring the pleasure


09:01 The purpose of life is to experience the greatest pleasure possible


14:19 Because of lack of clarity or lack of trust in life people went into addiction


15:44 Despite graduating from Harvard, why Bracha is writing children’s books


18:21 When children experience abuse, it puts coverings over their spirit. It’s important for our bodies to be healthy in order for our souls to shine as well


21:50 Why do people overeat


22:27 The way to overcome addiction is to bring in more pleasure into your life, flood your life with pleasure


23:00 The five rungs on the “Pleasure Ladder”


29:32 There’s only one price to pay to climb the pleasure ladder, it is gratitude


29:53 Tips and tricks on how to overcome food addiction


35:13 To experience the greatest pleasure possible is to experience gratitude


Resources Mentioned


Whether you are recovering from an illness or just looking to maintain your current overall health, schedule a consult with us at Serenity Health Care by calling (262)522-8640 or visit https://www.serenityhealthcarecenter.com


About our Guest:


Bracha Goetz is a Harvard-educated wellness expert and the author of 40 children’s books plus a candid memoir for adults about overcoming food addictions joyfully. Her books can be found at www.goetzbookshop.com.


https://www.goetzbookshop.com


https://www.linkedin.com/in/brachagoetz


https://www.facebook.com/BrachaGoetzBooks


https://www.instagram.com/brachagoetzbooks


https://twitter.com/BrachaGoetz

Keywords
addictionfoodfood addiction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket