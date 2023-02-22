Create New Account
George Soros having a stroke at the Munich Security Conference
599 views
Published Yesterday |
Feb 22, 2023


Watch as George Soros appears to have a stroke whilst reading a WEF script on the melting of the Greenland ice sheet. We can all live in hope ...

Kudos to Patrick Henningsen of 21st Century Wire for this grab. https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1628252190572789762


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dJcOn8f8i8QW/

Keywords
current eventsgeorge sorosstrokeworld economic forumwefmunichsecurity conference

