George Soros having a stroke at the Munich Security Conference

Banned Youtube Videos
Feb 22, 2023
Watch as George Soros appears to have a stroke whilst reading a WEF script on the melting of the Greenland ice sheet. We can all live in hope ...
Kudos to Patrick Henningsen of 21st Century Wire for this grab. https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1628252190572789762
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dJcOn8f8i8QW/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.