George Soros having a stroke at the Munich Security Conference

Banned Youtube Videos





Feb 22, 2023





Watch as George Soros appears to have a stroke whilst reading a WEF script on the melting of the Greenland ice sheet. We can all live in hope ...

Kudos to Patrick Henningsen of 21st Century Wire for this grab. https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1628252190572789762





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dJcOn8f8i8QW/