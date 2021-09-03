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A Global Gun Registry Might Be Closer Than You Think!
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310 views • September 03, 2021
God family and guns
The UN is trying to register ALL large and small weapons in a Global Arms Registry, and the USA is looking to join in on it!
The UN is trying to register ALL large and small weapons in a Global Arms Registry, and the USA is looking to join in on it!
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