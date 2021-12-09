SEE: Living Water LIGHTS UP Bulb💡 - Bottled Waters Do NOT...

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Our bodies are electric so they need healthy electrical conductivity. A body void of electrical conductivity is a body in paralysis.
Let me know if you have any questions in the comments below.
Timothy McGaffin II
Cheri McGaffin
http://www.NeverQuitWater.com
In this test of comparison between the 'Never Quit Water' to Dasani, Aquafina, VOSS, Kirkland (Costco), Great Value (Wal-mart), and Smart water samples, the electrical bulb will light upon inserting the probe into 'Never Quit Water', but will not light the bulb upon inserting the probe into the other water samples.
The significance of the test/demonstration is that the other water samples have no useful mineral content that is necessary for proper human body function as per WHO (World Health Organization) report entitled, “Nutrients in Drinking Water” Section 12, page 148 of 186 - “Health Risks from Drinking Demineralized Water”.
This video sponsored by:
http://www.NeverQuitWater.com
#ChampionsNeverQuit #LightBulbWaterDemo #NeverQuitWater