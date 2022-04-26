EP 2919-6PM PAPER BALLOTS!  MAJOR INJUNCTION FILED IN ARIZONA 

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Two Republicans seeking statewide office are asking a federal judge to block the use of machines to tabulate the votes in Arizona in the 2022 election. Gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, running for secretary of state, contend that the machines are unreliable because they are subject to hacking. And they say that the use of components in computers from other countries makes them vulnerable. But attorney Andrew Parker who filed the lawsuit on their behalf said there is something even more basic. He said that the tabulation of votes is an inherently governmental function. Yet by using machines built and programmed by private companies the state has effectively farmed that out. And what's worse, Parker said in his filings, is that the technology is kept secret from the public.
Special Guest: Annette Parchert, is the Chairwoman of the Illinois Freedom Alliance.https://www.illinoisfreedomalliance.us/
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