Digital Currency, Surveillance & Food Shortage 04/19/2022

Today we take a look at how Ukraine has been working hard on fulfilling all boxes of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset checklist. Brazil is set to implement the digital version of its currency later this year in 2022 and Five Democrats have just proposed a bill - the "Electronic Currency and Secure Hardware Act". Pastor Stan also shares how the FBI invested $21 Million into Social Media Surveillance Tech, and that will be among most social media platforms.0:00 Digital Currency, Surveillance & Food Shortage02:24 Chris Reed Headline Dream03:50 Ukraine is unveiling Digital Currency08:10 Brazil on track to roll out Digital Currency09:48 Electronic Currency & Secure Hardware Act11:57 FBI Sinks $27 Million Into Social Media Surveillance15:11 Three Factors making Food Shortages even Worse17:31 Fertilizer Shipment Being LimitedVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112