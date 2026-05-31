Dakar '97 (1997, Playstation)

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Dakar '97 is a racing game developed by Elcom Games and published by British company Virgin Interactive. It was only released in Japan.
The game is an adaption of the famous Dakar Rallye. You select one out of four licensed cars by Japanese auto manufacturers and compete in a single race or over all six courses. There are hardly other cars on the tracks, it is more a race against time. The game can only be played alone. Unlike most racing games, the course is not entirely fixed. You have to orientate via GPS and Sega Rally-like instructions the game gives you. Occasionally, red traffic cones indicate the way