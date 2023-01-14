BBC F1 Broadcaster suffers serious Stroke - Jenny Gow (45)

Announcing her condition on Twitter and Instagram, the presenter said: "My husband is helping me type this, as I'm finding it hard to write and my speech is most affected."
I came across this article about Formula 1 injection requirements:
https://www.bbc.com/sport/formula1/60195524
Source:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjQCbdPrmwM/?hl=en
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-hampshire-64261533
https://www.bbc.com/sport/formula1/60195524
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjLXK1UtT2x/?hl=en
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.