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What is a Convention of States and do We Have Two Constitutions? - Richard Proctor
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80 views • June 01, 2021
Episode 1: In this episode Richard Proctor discusses the history of the Con-Con from 1964 to present with documentation. He will also cover what has happened at each of the past constitutional conventions. Then on to the 1871 act and how it was null, and void based on Article 6 paragraph 2.
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