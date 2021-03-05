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DEEP FAKE - SO YOU THINK JOE BIDEN IS ACTUALLY HIM? LOOK AGAIN • THE MEDIA IS FOOLING YOU
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216 views • March 05, 2021
Masks have come a long way and imitating someone's voice is Child's Play. Watch the video and see how MAINSTREAM MEDIA is making you look foolish. But Hey ......Just keep wearing that Mask. LOL
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