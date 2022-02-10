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Wake Someone Up With This Video! It's Everywhere and Still No One 'Sees' It.. [05.02.2022]
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179 views • February 10, 2022
Note: The Satanist and their Servant are everywere... Satanic Witchcraft Magic:
Satanic Magick To manipulate a person, you must first be able to attract and hold his attention. The three methods by which the command to look can be accomplished are the utilization of sex, sentiment, or wonder, or any combination of these. A witch must, honestly, decide into which category she most naturally falls. From the Satanic Bible.
Satanic Witchcraft Satanic Witchcraft Magick, sorcery, spells, witchcraft, etc., are all powers of the mind. The success of any working depends upon the strength and power of the operator's mind, aura, mental concentration and his/her ability to sense and direct energy.
1: a power that allows people (such as witches and wizards) to do impossible things by saying special words or performing special actions:
// perform/work (feats of) magic
// children who believe in magic
2: tricks that seem to be impossible and that are done by a performer to entertain people:
// a book that explains how to do magic
3: special power, influence, or skill
// Some doubted the company could ever get back its former magic. [=could ever succeed again as it had succeeded before]
// Both pitchers, though they are older, haven't lost their magic.
Synonyms for magic: Noun
bewitchery, bewitchment, conjuring, devilry (or deviltry), diablerie, enchantment, ensorcellment, mojo, necromancy, sorcery, thaumaturgy, voodooism, witchcraft, witchery, wizardry
Synonyms: Adjective
bewitched, charmed, enchanted, entranced, magical, spellbound
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=satanic+magic+witchcraft&;t=h_&ia=web
San Fran Pedophile LGBTQIA+ gay men's choir sings "WE'RE COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN" in new music video
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=we%27re+coming+for+your+children&;t=h_&ia=web
30,087 Views feb 5, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 76K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zIvCcgeNOLA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Satanic Magick To manipulate a person, you must first be able to attract and hold his attention. The three methods by which the command to look can be accomplished are the utilization of sex, sentiment, or wonder, or any combination of these. A witch must, honestly, decide into which category she most naturally falls. From the Satanic Bible.
Satanic Witchcraft Satanic Witchcraft Magick, sorcery, spells, witchcraft, etc., are all powers of the mind. The success of any working depends upon the strength and power of the operator's mind, aura, mental concentration and his/her ability to sense and direct energy.
1: a power that allows people (such as witches and wizards) to do impossible things by saying special words or performing special actions:
// perform/work (feats of) magic
// children who believe in magic
2: tricks that seem to be impossible and that are done by a performer to entertain people:
// a book that explains how to do magic
3: special power, influence, or skill
// Some doubted the company could ever get back its former magic. [=could ever succeed again as it had succeeded before]
// Both pitchers, though they are older, haven't lost their magic.
Synonyms for magic: Noun
bewitchery, bewitchment, conjuring, devilry (or deviltry), diablerie, enchantment, ensorcellment, mojo, necromancy, sorcery, thaumaturgy, voodooism, witchcraft, witchery, wizardry
Synonyms: Adjective
bewitched, charmed, enchanted, entranced, magical, spellbound
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=satanic+magic+witchcraft&;t=h_&ia=web
San Fran Pedophile LGBTQIA+ gay men's choir sings "WE'RE COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN" in new music video
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=we%27re+coming+for+your+children&;t=h_&ia=web
30,087 Views feb 5, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 76K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zIvCcgeNOLA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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