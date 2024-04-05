Create New Account
ELECTION FORENSICS (MARCH 2024 UPDATE)
Patriots on Fire
106 Subscribers
35 views
Published 15 hours ago

https://danhappel.com/election-forensics-march-2024-update/
This is a special update on the nationwide effort to identify and expose the corrupt election practices that have infiltrated the election process throughout America.

The cornerstone of representative constitutional government is a system of free, honest and open elections that are auditable.

Keywords
electionsvoter idconnecting the dotselection lawsvote in person

