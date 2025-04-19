BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Federal Government’s Attack On Independent Farmers & Ranchers
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
161 views • 1 week ago

I wanted to highlight a disturbing report out of South Dakota that illustrates just one story among hundreds about the US federal government—in cahoots with the environmentalist lobby—targeting ranchers and farmers across the country. It’s a pathetic power-grab that we all must come together to push back against...


Segment 1: How Wall Street Fuels China’s Global & Military Ambitions

Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment



ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/i/161600616/the-federal-governments-attackon-independent-farmers-and-ranchers


25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeneomarxismgovernment overreachstand with farmersrural rights matterdefend ranchersprotect our heritagefarm freedomusfs gateag policy abusegrasslands injusticeamerican farming under fire
