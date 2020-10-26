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Is your life lacking purpose?
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21 views • October 26, 2020
Most of the world is suffering from a lack of vision. Are you too?
What IS life worth living for?
There must be more to life than the rat race of working for money... There is!
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
What IS life worth living for?
There must be more to life than the rat race of working for money... There is!
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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