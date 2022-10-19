Orwell's Ministry of Truth, Fake Viruses and Fake Wars To Distract From the Coming Financial Collapse

Overnight, Kanye West has become a bigger danger to society than Jeffery Epstein and Co. It’s okay to experiment on billions of people with your untested “vaccine”, but if you’re going to call someone out for lying and covering it up, better have a billion bucks lying around. Just ask Alex Jones.





*NEW* TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: Tom MacDonald - "Sheeple":

https://youtu.be/JgFgnXtF9Cc





George Floyd’s Family Threatens to Sue Kanye for Telling the Truth About His Death: https://nationalfile.com/george-floyds-family-threatens-to-sue-kanye-for-telling-the-truth-about-his-death/





Candace Owens claims JP Morgan cut ties with Kanye West amid anti-Semitic comments: https://pagesix.com/2022/10/12/jp-morgan-chase-bank-cuts-ties-with-kanye-west-after-anti-semitic-comments/





And suddenly the tables have turned. The Vaccine high priests are under the hammer everywhere. Strong words from this triple jabbed TV host. He is clearly very very pissed off: https://t.me/c/1264095585/28413





Researchers find alarming rise in cancer among young people across globe: https://www.actionnews5.com/2022/10/14/researchers-find-alarming-rise-cancer-among-young-people-across-globe/





Experts condemn Boston lab for creating a new deadly Covid strain with an 80% kill rate — warning it could spark a 'lab-generated pandemic': https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11323677/Outrage-Boston-University-CREATES-Covid-strain-80-kill-rate.html?s=09





The gap between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields has reached the most inverted since the early 1980s:

https://twitter.com/lisaabramowicz1/status/1580888647657586689





'This is not QE or QT. This is none of those.' Why the U.S. Treasury is exploring debt buybacks:

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-not-qe-or-qt-this-is-none-of-those-why-the-u-s-treasury-is-exploring-debt-buybacks-11665775104





Bond Market Crash:

https://twitter.com/leadlagreport/status/1580951134730010624?t=5PXKV3ThAIyCAMoYViqd_w&s=19





"Reportfraud d-o-t-f-t-c .gov"

https://twitter.com/realDailyWire/status/1582094575157403648





Sniffing Joe:

https://www.skynews.com.au/world-news/united-states/internet-roasts-creepy-joe-biden-sniffing-more-than-ice-cream/video/6d5c0af0a09ee109cd4280cedfc50bc7





China Halts Resales Of Russian LNG To European Buyers: https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/china-halts-resales-russian-lng-european-buyers





#ww3





#collapse





#bonds





#russia





#putin





#pedojoe



