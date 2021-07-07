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Luciferase is in the vaccine!
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1898 views • July 07, 2021
I used to beg and plead to people not to get vaccinated. Telling them they have a choice and its their body... Im in awe of the ones that told me to mind my beeswax and are now crying to me that i should help them... I cant... The human race is self destructing and only waking up after they inject...
This video was copied from "The Prisoner"
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This video was copied from "The Prisoner"
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