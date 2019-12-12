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Survivors Of Socialism Detail Horrors That The Left Try To Hide
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24 views • December 12, 2019
Julie Song is a Brazilian activist who joins Andrew Tate and Savanah to tell her story about dealing with socialism in her own country and why socialism is a power grab that will never work in America. Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!
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