I CLIMBED SACRED BEAR BUTTE SEVERAL YEARS AGO! BEAUTIFUL!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 21 hours ago

SEVERAL YEARS I CLIMBED BEAR BUTTE AND IT WAS INSPIRATIONAL TO SAY THE LEAST. THERE'S A SPIRITUAL ESSENCE ONLY TO BE HAD BY CLIMBING THIS AWESOME MOUNTAIN. IT'S REALLY SAD THE CONTROLLERS OF THIS PLANET WANT TO DESTROY ALL THAT'S SPIRITUALLY GOOD IN LIFE. RICK---DISABLED VIETNAM ERA VETERAN & TRUTHER...

