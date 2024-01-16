Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“THE AWAKE”, THE INNOCENT SLUMBERERS, “THE BLISS NINNYS” & THE WOKE – 2024 The Year of Disclosure
channel image
REBUILDTHENATION
0 Subscribers
47 views
Published Yesterday

This year of mass disclosure (2024) will impact different groups in different ways.  Knowing of these details may be useful, especially as the effects of disclosure play out.  The combined efforts from benevolent beings, from the "bottom-up" and the "top-down" cement the coming of eternal Light & Life.  Details are covered in this video.

Keywords
freedomlovepeace

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket